We turn to World Autism Month happening in April – a time when many groups hold events to educate local communities and raise awareness about autism. The Centers For Disease Control says about one in thirty-six children and an estimated five-point-four million adults in the United States are living with autism. The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new initiative – a decal – to identify when a person with autism is in a home or a car. We hear about the focus of this initiative and why it was started. Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is our guest.

