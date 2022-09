We start with a report on Pennsylvania as a critical state, capturing the nation’s attention as the countdown to the midterm elections is underway. President Biden and Former President Donald Trump both recently spoke in the keystone state. Kelsey Fabian recapped what the president had to say and what he claims is at risk. Our guest for this segment is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction