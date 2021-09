How does what we wear tell a story? The Penn Museum in Philadelphia says it’s on a mission to make archaeology and anthropology accessible to everyone. It kicks off a new exhibit called “The Stories We Wear.” Doctor Lauren Ristvet is lead curator of the exhibit which explores those common threads through more than two-thousand years of style.

A Philadelphia Eagles Football Jersey is among items in the exhibit as well as a gown worn by the legendary singer and Philadelphia native Marian Anderson.