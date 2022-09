A spotlight on the Pennsylvania senate race that has gone viral. Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens tells us how the eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania’s Senate race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and could decide the balance of power in Washington. Checking back in with us is Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, to get caught up on the latest polling data and research on the candidates.

