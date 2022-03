Philadelphia (WPHL)- Among the latest news on sanctions imposed on Russia – President Biden bans Russian oil imports to the United States. Jana Tidwell, Public Affairs Manager AAA Mid-Atlantic, is joining us to talk about the impact on consumers and the surging price of gas and crude oil. Plus, Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg on Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pledging the state’s support of the Ukrainian people.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction