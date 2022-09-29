The dangers of the Opioid Epidemic. Acting Special Agent In Charge Shawn Ellerman of the DEA Philadelphia Field Office joins us. Officials say more than one-hundred-seven thousand people died in 2021 from a drug overdose, an increase of nearly fifteen percent from the year before. We learn more about the DEA Citizens Academy which Jennifer Lewis-Hall took part in as a speaker where she talked about raising awareness about the Opioid Epidemic and shared her insights on having a father who was a trailblazer in the agency.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction