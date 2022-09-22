On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. we begin with news from Washington with a look at a celebration at the White House as the Biden Administration honors the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. We hear why Democrats say this will help them at the polls this November while Republicans are still speaking out against the plan.

Next, we turn our focus to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It may cost you a whole lot to travel on it but that doesn’t mean the PA Turnpike is rolling in money. In fact, a new report says the opposite is true. And the turnpike’s finances are worse than most thought.

Then, we’ve heard so much about “quiet quitting.” We hear from an expert who says the trend may not be as new as you think. Jason Feifer, Editor-In-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine shares his insights on what employees and employers can do to improve their work experiences.

And before we go – after a summer with some extreme heat, the Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing a local organization for raising awareness about heat and its impact on communities in Philadelphia. We speak with Owen Franklin with the Trust For Public Land in Pennsylvania.

