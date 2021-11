November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize and honor family caregivers in Philadelphia and across the country. Karen Warner Schueler talks with Jennifer about her book, “The Sudden Caregiver: A Roadmap For Resilient Caregiving.” Schueler talks about her story and shares some tips with our audience as to what they can do regarding selfcare and staying motivated.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction