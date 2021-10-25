October is a busy month for raising awareness including a focus on domestic violence. Katie Young Wildes is the senior communications specialist at the nonprofit Women Against Abuse in Philadelphia. She tells us about the nonprofit and its outreach as well as the importance of raising awareness and how people can access local resources.
Nonprofit Women Against Abuse Raising Awareness
