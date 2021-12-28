Philadelphia’s nonprofit Eluna helps children grieving and impacted by addiction in their families. We hear about the mission of the organization with CEO Mary FitzGerald.

Eluna is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit. Over this past year, FitzGerald says she’s seen the need grow exponentially as more than 168,000 children in the United States have lost a primary caregiver, and the overdose rate has increased over thirty percent since the start of the pandemic.

Eluna is a national network of over 50 youth-serving partners across the US and Canada, such as Boys & Girls Clubs and hospices that provide support services to children and families through their three signature programs – Camp Erin, Camp Mariposa, and the Eluna Resource Center.