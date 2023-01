What’s ahead for New Jersey? Governor Phil Murphy delivers his state-of-the-state address about the future of the Garden State. We hear why some GOP legislators say they see a different picture of what’s happening in New Jersey saying they are looking for lower taxes and seeking ways to have fewer people leave the state. Former New Jersey Legislator John Wisniewski joins Jennifer weighing in with his thoughts on the address.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction