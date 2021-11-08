New Program Helps People In Need of Clothing After Incarceration

This program helps people get the clothes they need after being incarcerated. We learn how it’s making a difference. The nonprofit is called The Wardrobe and organizers have a goal to outfit and support the employment goals of one-thousand people who are returning home after being incarcerated. Al Sharrock is The Wardrobe Program Director and tells us about the program called “Returning Wardrobe” and shares how it is helping people build their confidence and have the clothes they need to re-enter the workforce.

