New Jersey (WPHL)- Legislators say there is help for eligible homeowners in New Jersey who are struggling and have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Democratic Assemblyman Bill Moen of New Jersey’s 5th Legislative District joins our Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

Moen says the program administered by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will provide assistance to cover mortgage arrearages, delinquent property taxes and other housing cost delinquencies for eligible homeowners negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moen says the ERMA application portal will open for applications at: www.njerma.com on February 8, 2022 at 9 AM.