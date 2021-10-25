New Health Hub In Camden County Focuses On Providing COVID-19 Vaccinations

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on COVID-19 vaccines and a new “one-stop shop” that officials in Camden County say focuses on vaccinations. It’s a new “health hub” that opened on the campus of Camden County College. Camden County Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services in the county speaks with our Jennifer Lewis-Hall about the initiative, its goals and outreach to residents to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

