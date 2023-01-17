Next our focus is the approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug which is bringing hope and reportedly a hefty price tag. We talk with Phil Gutis, Board Member with the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter about his journey and talk with him about the new treatment Lecanemab or Leqembi — and why they are seeking to have greater access for the treatment. The Alzheimer’s Association says six million Americans are living with the disease and by 2050, they say the number is expected to rise to nearly thirteen million.

