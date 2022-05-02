The House of Representatives just passed the “Secure Act 2.0 – or the “Securing A Strong Retirement Act.” Local financial professional Mark Fried from TFG Wealth Management joins us to discuss that. Fried shares how scammers are targeting people and their social security checks and offers some tips on avoiding becoming a victim.
