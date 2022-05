Philadelphia (WPHL)- Women in business and a local nonprofit advocating for women business owners in Washington DC. Claire Brown-Kohler – National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Philadelphia Chapter, is a Board Member of the organization. She joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall to share insights on advocacy efforts, including financial literacy, access to capital, and the expansion of broadband. Claire Brown-Kohler is also President and Founder of We Empower Leaders LLC.

