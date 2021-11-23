Middle Township High School Students Win Award For App That Translates Sign Language

Students in Cape May County create an app that’s award-winning. Five Middle Township High School students were chosen as an award-winning team at the 2021 Virtual STEAM Tank Challenge by the New Jersey School Boards Association.

It’s called “What’s the Sign” and translates sign language they say like no other translator on the market. Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall talks to Angelina Maffei, a senior at Middle Township High School and we also talk to science teacher Timothy Moore who is the project supervisor.