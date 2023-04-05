It’s a focus on the Pennsylvania state budge and the four state-related Universities making their cases earlier last week for more cash next year. It includes Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln. As Dennis Owens reports, student debt is on everyone’s radar. Separately, since participating in that hearing, Jason Wingard, Temple University’s president announced he was resigning his position as Temple University president.

We stay on the topic of education and a new mentorship program seeking to increase the number of Black men interested in becoming doctors and working in the medical field. Dennis Mashindi, program coordinator of the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program joins us. The program coordinated through The College of Physicians of Philadelphia says it’s designed to “nurture, inspire and prepare” Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.