NASA will try to launch its Artemis One Rocket weeks or even months from now. The launch team recently found another dangerous fuel leak in the new moon rocket and was forced to call off a second launch attempt. We are joined by David Salas-de la Cruz who is an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers Camden. He is sharing information about the launch with his students and tells us why he believes there needs to be a continued emphasis on space exploration.

