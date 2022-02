Philadelphia (WPHL)- A gallery at the Jersey Shore features an exhibit honoring the spirit and incredible talent of the men and women who played in the Negro Leagues. The free exhibit at the Carroll Gallery at the Emlen Physick Estate connects that history and Cape May. It’s called “A Diamond Of Their Own” and shares the history of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan. Organizers say it will be open from January 14th through April 30th, 2022.

