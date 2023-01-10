We turn our focus to mental health. The National Alliance On Mental Illness says one-point-eight-million adults in Pennsylvania are experiencing a mental health condition. Chanda Reynolds, Clinical Psychologist is back with us on Politics In Focus. Reynolds shares her insights – among them that the mental health crisis she says communities are experiencing should be targeted with an integrated approach – including school, foster care systems and providing more resources to offer better access to care.

