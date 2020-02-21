Key Issues Voters Are Looking At Head Of Primaries and What’s Ahead At Cheyney University – The Nation’s Oldest HBCU Celebrates Founder’s Day This Month.

On In Focus airing Saturday, February 22, 2020 and Sunday, February 23, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we begin with a look at some of the key issues experts say are among the biggest locally for voters ahead of the primaries coming up in the Delaware Valley. Jennifer sits down with Michael Sances, a political science assistant professor at Temple University to discuss issues surrounding affordable housing, gun violence and aging infrastructure in Philadelphia and the upcoming election.

Next, Cheyney celebrates its Founder’s Day on February 25th – marking its 183rd year in existence. We hear about Cheyney University’s plans as it seeks to increase revenue and student enrollment after years of financial problems. The President of Cheyney University Aaron A. Walton explains how Cheyney is “changing the narrative” about the university with strategies focused on student success and financial strength. And, he speaks about the importance state and federal funding ahead of the elections.

MaryFrances McGarrity, senior vice president of business development services for the Chester County Economic Development Council also joins Jennifer and President Walton. McGarrity talks about the creation of a new model for higher education by forming public-private partnerships to help generate nontraditional sources of income. Cheyney located in Chester County is the oldest among the nation’s HBCU’s – or Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

And, PHL 17 continues its celebration of Black History Month highlighting events in the Delaware Valley. Among them, the historic play, “Rachel” is at The Sedgwick Theater in Mt. Airy. As our Khiree Stewart reports, it’s the story of an African American woman who struggles to find love and acceptance at the turn of the 20th Century. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on PHL 17.

