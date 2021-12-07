On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on the opioid epidemic as we continue our coverage of the issue. It follows our special program PHL17 In Focus: What Every Family Needs To Know About Opioids. The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention say there has been a thirty-percent increase in overdose deaths in the United States in 2020 from 2019. So, what might a New Year bring as officials seek to combat the epidemic and its impact. Amanda David is an administrator with the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disABILITY Services. She shares important information about this epidemic and Philadelphians as well as resources and how people can take part in recovery programs in the City.

Up next on In Focus, maybe you’ve thought about purchasing an electric car or use products that are recycled? Kate Gaertner, a sustainability expert joins us to talk about electric cars, appliances and ways to people can help to reduce their carbon footprint and the impact of climate change. She is the author of the new book “Planting A Seed: 3 Steps To Sustainable Living.”

Now we turn to an annual holiday event in Havertown Pennsylvania. The Reindeer Romp happening on December 11, 2021 helps to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s event also honors the memory of a loyal supporter Matt Aber who passed away in February of 2021. Organizers say he joined the race committee in 2000 and through his dedication along with the help of family and friends has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the fundraiser.