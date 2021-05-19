In Focus: Winslow Township Middle School, PHS Harvest 2021, African American Museum Reopens, Theatre Industry Adapts to COVID

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin today’s show with a focus on a middle school in Camden County New Jersey that received a prestigious award for helping to preserve the environment. Winslow Township Middle School has been named a 2021 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School. Principal Stella Nwanguma joins us to share how students and staff have been working together to reduce environmental costs, improve the health and wellness of students and staff and provide effective environmental and sustainability education.

Next on In Focus, combatting food insecurity. That’s the focus of an initiative by the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society as well as gardeners in the Philadelphia area. Julianne Shrader Ortega, PHS Chief of Healthy Neighborhoods tells us about a program the organization is doing that mobilizes people in the area to grow produce to share. Harvest focuses on increasing food production and food security by mobilizing individual gardeners, community garden members, schools and institutions to plant food crops to share with those most in need in their community. Last year, PHS Harvest netted more than 44,000 pounds of produce during the growing season. Findings from Feeding America found that about 16.4% of children in Pennsylvania were food insecure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this number has been projected to increase to about 17%.

Then it’s a look at how The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) is reopening to the public in May after the building was closed for a year due to the Pandemic. The Museum’s reopening marks the launch of a new exhibition, Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design. Jones is recognized as the first African American graduate of the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, now Moore College of Art and Design. She is known for her wallpaper and carpet designs. The exhibit will highlight her interest in African American history, civil rights, public service, and medicine. Visitors will be able to view the permanent exhibition,Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776 – 1876.

And, in our final segment we connect with the phrase – “the show must go on.” Philadelphia has a very vibrant theatre scene but sadly COVID-19 had forced theatres to cancel live performances. PHL17’s Khiree Stewart shows us how the theatre industry has adapted to the Pandemic as it seeks to rebound.

