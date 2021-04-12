In Focus: Voting Rights, Surge in Gun Violence, Eagles Autism Challenge, Historic Camden County Farm

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with the issue of voting rights. It’s front and center as some states move to expand voting rights and some other states impose new restrictions. Susan Liebell, Ph.D. of Saint Joseph’s University joins us. She is an Associate Professor of Political Science. Liebell shares her insights on what’s happening here in the Delaware Valley regarding the voting rights issue.

In our next segment on In Focus we turn our focus to gun violence in Philadelphia. Year-to-year it’s been reported that the number of gun violence victims has been growing, leaving more and more families in grief. Our PHL17’s Khiree Stewart speaks with a mother of a teenager who lost his life to gun violence and shares how she’s wondering what needs to be done so that another mother won’t have to feel her pain.

Then we turn to the Eagles Autism Challenge which raises funds for innovative research and programs regarding autism. This year’s event – the fourth annual Eagles Autism Challenge – is postponed amid the Pandemic. But the work continues behind the scenes. Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation tells us how funds are being used, how people can still get involved and talks about when a new date may be released for the autism challenge. The CDC estimates that 1 in 54 people under the age of twenty-one in the United States are on the autism spectrum.

And, in our final segment of In Focus do you love parks and green space? We hear about a farm in Camden County that officials say was land once owned by George Washington and find out how it’s being preserved now. Joining us to talk about Stafford Farm and its history is Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. He also shares how the county is bringing back a concert series in a socially distanced way at Camden’s Waterfront Park this Summer.

