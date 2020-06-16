In Focus: Voting Initiatives and Police Reform

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – Pat Christmas from the Committee of Seventy joins us first on our show. Christmas is the organization’s policy director. He shares information on the voting process as well as initiatives including, “We Vote,” “BYOBallot” and the C70 App. The Committee of Seventy based in Philadelphia is a nonprofit bipartisan civic organization and says its mission is to improve elections and serve voters as well as promote a culture of voting in local communities.

Joining us next, is Democratic Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams of the eighth district which includes parts of Delaware and Philadelphia Counties. Williams sits on the Law and Justice committee. He speaks about proposed legislation following the death of George Floyd, recent protests and the topic of proposals for police reform.

Then we hear from Collingswood New Jersey High School Senior Sena Amuzu. Amuzu is one of the students who helped organize a protest that Amuz says remembered George Floyd and many victims of police brutality. She explains to our Jennifer Lewis-Hall how she believes it is important to unify as a community and nation to address in injustice.

Plus, people are receiving their stimulus payments in the mail. But it is in the form of debit cards. Experts say that is leading to some confusion. Our Washington correspondent Basil John reports on what experts are advising when it comes to what people should and shouldn’t do when they receive their payments. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.