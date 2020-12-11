In Focus: Voter Education Organization Looking Ahead of 2024, Electoral College, New Mural In Camden Speaks Hope, The Salvation Army Seeks Help

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 4, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a look at voter engagement after an unprecedented election. We hear from the David Griggs, CEO of nonprofit VoteRiders which focuses on voter education. Griggs talks about voter awareness and voter confidence and talks about why the organization is already looking to the future and the next general election in 2024.

Then, we turn to a story about electors and the electoral college as Pennsylvania and many other states across the country certify votes. The electoral college is in the spotlight ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden as the transition of power is beginning. But as we hear from reporter Alex Bozarjian – nothing is final until electors cast their vote.

Next, we take a look at a new mural outside a correctional facility in Camden County. The project is part of the County’s participation in a safety and justice challenge that’s part of a national initiative. Officials say its message conveys one of hope and not despair. We talk with Camden County Freeholder Jon Young about that and about the calls by many for criminal justice reform.

And, many of us have seen the big red kettles and have heard the ringing bell that brings to mind the Salvation Army. This year they like many nonprofits and organizations are dealing with the impact of the Pandemic. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders with The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army joins us. She talks about The Salvation Army kicking off their “Giving Campaign” that coincides with the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s declaration of December as “The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Month.”

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.