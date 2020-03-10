In Focus: Voter Education Amid Coronavirus, Voter Girl Project, Women’s Rights Through the Lens of Sports, Foster Care in Camden County with CASA.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, March 7, 2020 and Sunday, March 8, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we start with a focus on voter education and outreach. Patricia A. Butenis, Director of Voter Education Outreach with the League of Women Voters (LWV) Camden County Chapter joins us. She talks about outreach and voting amid concerns about the coronavirus. And, Butenis discusses the organization’s goals ahead of the 2020 election to help educate voters on issues impacting our local communities including healthcare reform, the environment and immigration.

Next, we hear how the League of Women Voters in Camden County and the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey are partnering on the “Voter Girl Project.” Kimberly Bryson, Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey Chief Operating Officer, along with girl scouts - Yeeling Tai and Emily Mathis sit down with Jennifer. Tai and Mathis share their thoughts on preparing to vote for the first time in an election.

Next, Sue Macy, the author of "Breaking Through: How Female Athletes Shattered Stereotypes in the Roaring 20`s” talks with Jennifer. Macy shares her perspective on the connection between social change and women in sports. We hear what she has to say about topics from equal pay to Title Nine legislation.

And, we round out Politics: In Focus with a focus on youth in foster care in Camden County. Jonathan Cummings, Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Camden County or CASA is with us. And, Jason Bishop, who was in foster care as a child joins in the interview. Bishop, an illusionist will perform for youth in CASA and share his story with them at a performance at Rowan University this month. The issue of “aging out of foster care” is discussed and the impact on youth. Politics: In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on PHL 17.