In Focus: Vision 2020, New Social Media Rules For Political Advertising, UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, February 29, 2020 and Sunday, March 1, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we sit down with Lynn H. Yeakel, MSM, founder and president of Vision 2020 at Drexel University. Yeakel shares background on Vision 2020 which she says is a national non-partisan initiative. Among the organization’s goals - achieving women’s economic, political and social equality focusing on 2020 amid the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights.

Yeakel and her colleague Elowyn Corby, Vision 2020 Program Manager also talk about their upcoming leadership forums and “get-out-the-vote” efforts. Yeakel says, “one out of three eligible women does not exercise the right to vote.” She says her organization’s goal is to change that in 2020.

Next, gearing up for the 2020 election cycle, social media companies released new rules for political advertising to battle misinformation. Our Kellie Meyer in Washington D.C. talks with two experts about whether it will be enough and how users can protect themselves.

And, we follow up on our discussion about the upcoming elections and funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Joining us to talk about that and the 8th Annual Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball happing in March is Richard Lee Snow, UNCF Regional Development Director. Brianna Walker a UNCF Scholarship Recipient and Spelman College graduate also joins us. Politics: In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on PHL 17.