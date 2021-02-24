In Focus: Vaccinations, PA Budget Proposal, Digital Rally for Philly Arts, 76ers Give Back

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin today’s program with a focus on COVID-19 vaccines and variants of the virus. And, while many people are waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination — many legislators are talking about the need for an increase in supply. The Wolf Administration and a Bi-Partisan group of lawmakers are forming a “vaccine task force.” We speak with David Weiner, Ph.D., the Executive Vice President and Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at the nonprofit Wistar Institute in Philadelphia.

Up next on In Focus with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we turn to the Governor’s proposed budget for the Keystone State. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released his budget proposal for 2021 earlier this month. And, experts say it could have some Pennsylvanians seeing less in their paychecks. Joining us is Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center which Stier says does policy research and analysis as well advocacy. Governor Wolf as reported has discussed working to increase distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as well as funding for businesses affected by the Pandemic.

Then, many people love the arts, something that the Philadelphia area is known for. But the pandemic has made it hard for many artists to continue their craft. Joining to discuss this is Gabriela Sanchez, Co-Founder of Power Street Theatre in Philadelphia who discusses what it has been like for her and fellow artists during the Pandemic. She recently helped to organize the Digital Rally for Philly Arts. It featured over fifty artists and organizations with discussions on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and why the group believes more funding for necessary.

And, in our final segment of In Focus – we turn to Honoring Black History: And Still We Rise – which features stories at PHL17 about the impact of Black History on our country. See Jennifer’s story on how Philadelphia’s favorite basketball team is committing its resources to help fight systemic racism, and the significant impact the 76ers are making on the community. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.