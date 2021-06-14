In Focus: Upcoming Alzheimer’s Event, National HIV Testing Day, Juneteenth Celebrations, Salvation Army Kroc Center Garbage Bag Gala Fundraiser

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start today’s show with a focus on some local nonprofits. We start with raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and an upcoming event called, “The Longest Day.” It coincides with the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year happening in June when we see the most daylight. Kristina Fransel who is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Delaware Valley Chapter joins us to talk about the event and the impact of the disease in our area and how people can find important resources.

In our next segment it’s raising awareness about HIV and educating the community about resources and services in our area. Those are some of the initiatives happening at nonprofit Action Wellness in Philadelphia. Sarah DeLaurentis, Director of Development and Communications at Action Wellness talks with our Jennifer Lewis-Hall. DeLaurentis tells us how a lot is happening in June. National HIV Testing Day is on June 27th. June 5th is HIV long-term survivor’s awareness day.

Then we turn to Juneteenth – the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in America. This year there are some changes regarding the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival which is not being held according to organizers due to the Pandemic. We hear about a series of events being planned that people can do in the City including some competitions. Organizers say there will also be a Freedom Day March that is also planned. Gary Shepherd a longtime radio personality and pioneer formerly with WDAS in the City and now Founder, President and CEO of his own company — 3rd Floor Media joins Jennifer to talk about Juneteenth.

In our final segment, PHL17 involved in the community – our Jennifer Lewis-Hall takes part in a fashion show fundraiser for a great cause and wears some fashions created from recycled materials. It was the sixth annual Garbage Bag Gala Fashion Show held virtually this year for the Salvation Army which benefits the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden. Money raised helps local families.

