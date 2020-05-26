In Focus: Universal Testing of Nursing Home Residents, Impact of the COVID crisis on African Americans, Stock Restaurant Advocates For Restaurant Industry

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Democratic State Senator Maria Collett of the 12th District including Montgomery and Bucks Counties joins us. Senator Collett is also a registered nurse. Collett along with her Aging & Youth Committee colleagues recently convened hearings on the issues of nursing homes and vulnerable populations reopening safely. She talks about universal testing of nursing home residents and staff. The senator also talks about why she has sent a letter urging Governor Tom Wolf to ramp up financial support for Montgomery and Bucks Counties.

Then in our next segment on Politics In Focus, we talk with Dr. Ashley Denmark who is a Family Medicine Physician, Author and Diversity Advocate. Dr. Denmark talks about the disproportionate impact of the COVID crisis on African Americans. She says why she believes COVID-19 has shown that there is a need for more black doctors and also shares some proactive measures she suggests people take in the midst of this pandemic. Dr. Denmark, a doctor at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri – recently launched Project Diversity Medicine.

Next, we are joined by Tyler Akin, a chef and owner of Stock and Res Ipsa Café in Philadelphia who says he has been speaking with local legislators advocating that more be done to help the restaurant industry. Tyler says restaurants are uniquely vulnerable to the effects of social distancing. He is advocating for a restaurant stabilization plan he says, “to ensure that millions of jobs will exist after COVID and that we can remain the bedrock of the communities we call home and operate in.” We hear what he is asking legislators and he public to do.

And, our PHL 17 Rising Heroes segment is where we highlight some of the good things that are happening during this Coronavirus pandemic. This week we focus on a story from PHL 17's Khiree Stewart. As he explains, amid so many businesses being impacted by the pandemic, Philly Dance Fitness shows us the power of dance to help people through these troubling times.