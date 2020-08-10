In Focus: Unemployment Benefits, Delaware State U shares reopening plan, America Aiding Schools and Businesses reopening, Museum of the American Revolution new exhibit

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start by exploring what some Democratic and Republican legislators as well as policy makers are saying about unemployment benefits amid negotiations for more stimulus as many people continue to be impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Our Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports on the battle between Democrats, Republicans, and the White House. Certified Financial Planner Dan Hernandez of Lincoln Investment joins Jennifer to talk about the impact of unemployment locally and shares his insights the negotiations surrounding an extension of unemployment benefits.

Then, how to reopen college campuses safely in the fall? That is the question before many academic institutions in the Delaware Valley. LaKresha R. Moultrie of Delaware State University joins Jennifer. Moultrie is the Vice President of Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Chief Enterprise Risk Officer. Moultrie and University executives say they have implemented plans to reopen the university to students and staff in late August and will be doing COVID-19 testing as well as conducting contact tracing and providing housing and services to students who test positive for COVID-19. Moultrie says being on campus allows for access to housing, technology and other supports, such as counseling and tutoring. She says there will also be hybrid learning with some classes taught in person and some remotely. Testing is mandatory for participation on campus, as is mask-wearing.

Next, helping to facilitate COVID-19 testing at Delaware State University is nonprofit Testing For America, which is aiding schools and businesses in reopening through what it says is, “mass access to rapid testing.” We speak with Dr. Joan Cocker who is a surgeon in Delaware and an advisor for Testing for America. Jennifer asks Dr. Coker about the risks involved of bringing students and staff back on campus. Coker also talks about COVID-19, research and data as well as testing protocols.

And, The Museum of the American Revolution is scheduled to reopen to the general public in September. In October it will feature a special exhibit called, “When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807.” Dr. Marcela Micucci, curatorial fellow in women’s history at the Museum of the American Revolution tells us about the exhibition, it’s importance and relevance to today as people prepare to cast their ballots in the presidential election in November. Micucci says the exhibition explores the little-known history of the nation’s first women voters in New Jersey following the Revolutionary War and it examines the political conflicts that led to their voting rights being stripped away in 1807. The exhibit opens as cultural institutions across the nation in 2020 will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted millions of American women the right to vote. Politics In Focus airing Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on the upcoming election, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.