In Focus: U.S. Senate Turning Focus To Police Reform Amid Protests

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we talk with police and leaders in our area amid protests in the Delaware Valley, throughout the United States and around the world following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd was remembered by family and friends in a memorial service in Minneapolis earlier this week. And, this weekend it is nearly two weeks since he died while in police custody in Minneapolis at the hands of police when an officer put a knee on his neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. We start with a story from Joe Kahlil from Washington, D.C. who explains that the U.S. Senate is turning their focus to the issue of police reform amid the recent protests. Here locally, Captain Zsak James of the Camden County Police Department joins us. His department in Camden County is getting national attention and praise for bringing community and police together and recently held a “Unity Walk” where officers walked with members of the community protesting the death of George Floyd.

Joining us next, is Dr. Karriem L. Salaam, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. Salaam is also a Founding Member of Global Health Psychiatry. He shares his expertise regarding self-care and ways to talk to your children about racism. Salaam speaks about the importance of mental health and the impact of police brutality on the emotional health of communities.

Dr. Kenneth Scott President and CEO of Beech Companies is our next guest. Scott explains how Beech Companies is working to help small businesses in north, west and northwest Philadelphia through loans and lines of credit. Philadelphia is reported to be the poorest large city in the nation. He shares his thoughts on the economic impact of racism and disparate treatment on local communities.

And, civil rights attorney Stan King, Esq. of King and King Law Firm in Woodbury New Jersey gives us a lesson on civil rights and the rights of protestors. He speaks on numerous topics including police brutality, law enforcement and the criminal justice system. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.