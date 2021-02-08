In Focus: Tobacco and Vape Usage, Stimulus Proposal, First 100 Days in Office, Baker Makes Bernie Cookies

On In Focus, PHL 17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin today’s show with a focus on COVID-19 and Lung Health as the American Lung Association recently released its report on the impact of smoking and vaping in Pennsylvania. We hear about the report – “The State of Tobacco Control 2021: Preventing and Reducing Tobacco Use During the Time of COVID-19” and the impact of tobacco on residents in the Keystone State. Michael Seilback, who is the AVP of State Public Policy with the American Lung Association joins us to talk about the report and their “report card” on how the state is doing pertaining to several areas regarding tobacco use and initiatives.

Then on In Focus with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we speak with CPA Wendy Barlin about President Biden’s proposed stimulus plan. Barlin talks about the proposal and what could result regarding another round of stimulus checks. She also weighs in on unemployment insurance and the debate regarding an increase in the minimum wage.

Next, you may have heard of the phrase, “The first one-hundred days in office” regarding an incoming United States president. We learn about the history behind this and the importance of it and what may be ahead for the Biden Administration as President Biden has said the timeframe is one where he sees one-hundred million vaccinations in the first one-hundred days of office. Susan Liebell Associate Professor of Political Science at St. Joe’s University joins us on this topic and shares her insights into the legal arguments in the upcoming Senate Impeachment trial amid news that former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor will reportedly be a part of former President’s Trump’s legal team.

And, in our final segment of In Focus – we take a look at how the image of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at the inauguration in January continues to be among topics trending on social media. We see how an entrepreneur is using her creative and culinary talents to make the likeness of Sanders into a popular item at her bakery.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.