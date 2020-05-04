In Focus: The Upcoming Primaries In The Delaware Valley, Controversial Origins of the Electoral College, and Theatre Philadelphia Helping Members Through Grants

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin today’s show with Dr. Benjamin Dworkin who is the Director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship in New Jersey. This local non-partisan expert on politics and public policy talks about voting amid the coronavirus outbreak. And, he shares insights on issues front and center for voters including jobs, the economy and education as the upcoming primaries happening in Pennsylvania and Delaware on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 are now about a month away. The primary elections in New Jersey are Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

In our second segment of Politics In Focus we speak with Amel Ahmed. Ahmed is an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She explores the Electoral College’s controversial origins, the influence of founder James Wilson, and the many attempts to reform it over the years. The professor was recently a panelist on a virtual Town Hall with the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, titled “Why Does the Electoral College Exist?”

Then, we hear about how Theatre Philadelphia, a theatre marketing and leadership organization in the region has announced “Theatre Philadelphia Emergency Relief” – an initiative they say is in response to the needs of the region’s theatre workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization says starting with a pool of $200,000, it will award micro-grants of $300 on a first-come-first-serve basis to theatre workers impacted by COVID-19 closures and cancellations.

And, our PHL 17 Rising Heroes segment highlights the amazing things people are doing to help others during the pandemic. Trying to navigate remote teaching is a new challenge teachers are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Micale a special education teacher at Yale School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey knew her students missed seeing her. So, she did something to change that. Micale created her very own YouTube channel where she reads books donated by local organization BookSmiles aloud to students all over. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.