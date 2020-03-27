In Focus: The Coronavirus

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, March 28, 2020 and Sunday, March 29, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we focus on the impact of the coronavirus as the Senate passes a two-trillion-dollar stimulus package. We start our interviews with a local infectious disease specialist. Dr. Ronald Goren, an infectious disease specialist with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic joins us via Skype. He talks about the coronavirus and how people can help in the effort to try and limit its transmission. Dr. Goren also gives his outlook on a timeline of the virus and shares his insights on what is happening regarding medical supplies and equipment needed for clinicians and patients.

Then we talk with Mauro Guillen. He’s a professor of International Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Guillen talks about how the coronavirus is impacting the financial markets, job market and industries locally and across the country. He has also developed a course for students to learn about what’s happening to businesses and the economy during this time of the coronavirus outbreak. Professor Guillen talks with Jennifer via Skype.

Next, how nonprofits are impacted by the coronavirus. We hear from two executives with the Food Bank of South Jersey. Fred Wasiak, Food Bank of South Jersey President & CEO and Greg DeLozier, Food Bank of South Jersey Sr. Dir. of Advocacy and Government Relations both join us via phone to discuss the launch of their Coronavirus Preparedness Plan. They say it implements additional food safety measures, including additional sanitization steps in collections and distributions. The Food Bank of South Jersey provides more than 15 million pounds of food annually to communities throughout South Jersey, serving more than 150,000 people living with hunger.

This Politics In Focus features stories from Alexandra Limon and Basil John, our correspondents in Washington, D.C. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.

