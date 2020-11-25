In Focus: Surge in COVID-19, History Behind Presidential Transitions, Exploring The Biden Economic Plan, Polling And The Presidential Election

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with talking to a locally based award-winning scientist from the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia. Dr. David Weiner, Director of The Wistar Institute’s Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center talks about what people may encounter regarding COVID-19 this winter amid a spike in cases. He also talks about a vaccine he is developing with Pennsylvania biotech company Inovio and shares his perspective on vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer has said its vaccine is ninety-five percent effective while Moderna says its vaccine is ninety-four percent effective.

Next, it’s a look at presidential transition periods. The United States Presidential Inauguration is coming up on January 20, 2021. So, what happens before that? We ask local legal expert and professor, Susan Liebell, Ph.D. who is an associate professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University. Liebell shares insights into what the transition period is for, why it is important and what powers a sitting president has during this period of time.

Then we turn to the transition for the Biden transition team. Susan Liebell, associate professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University is back with us to talk about the possibility of another round of stimulus as millions of Americans are out of work. And, Jennifer talks with Liebell about President-Elect Biden’s economic plan.

And, in our final segment of this edition of Politics In Focus Dr. Ashley Koning — Director at the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University joins Jennifer. A lot of polling is done heading into the general election and some polls as reported predicted that Joe Biden had a considerable lead over President Trump. But, as results started to roll in many experts say many polls missed the mark. Koning delves into what went wrong and why and what future polling may tell us about upcoming elections.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.