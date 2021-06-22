In Focus: “SummerGiving” Fundraising Campaign, National Men’s Health Month, Trans Necessities Closet, Preserving “Doctor’s Row”

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with the first ever digital fundraising campaign for the Reading Terminal Market called “SummerGiving.” Annie Allman CEO and General Manager joins us to talk about Reading Terminal Market which is one of the country’s oldest and largest public markets. She tells us how funds are expected to be used for renovations to the historic building and also to make repairs to an area where the building was vandalized in May.

Then, June is National Men’s Health Month. A big part of that is keeping heart healthy. We talk with Dr. Vincent Pompili who is the chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Deborah Heart and Lung Center. He provides some tips and strategies for keeping heart healthy and some ways to promote good physical and mental health.

Up next on In Focus – raising awareness about the Trans Necessities Closet and Bebashi’s Services for the LGBTQ+ community. Bebashi – Transition to Hope says it is an HIV/AIDs nonprofit organization established thirty-five years ago. We speak with Keisha Gabbidon-Howell from Bebashi who is the supervisor of Prevention Education and the Trans Necessities Closet Coordinator.

In our final segment of PHL17’s In Focus – Philadelphia is a City filled with many historic places – especially historic buildings. And one of the areas City Council is focusing on is called “Doctor’s Row.” A local councilmember has proposed a temporary ban on demolition in that area in South Philadelphia. It is an area where Black history has flourished dating back to the early 1900’s.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.