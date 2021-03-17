In Focus: Students Return to Classrooms, NJ COVID-19 Storytelling Project, PHL17’s Remarkable Women

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a focus on some young students in Philadelphia heading back to their classrooms for in-person learning. This comes after nearly a year out of the classroom. Thousands of Philadelphia students headed back to their buildings starting the week of March 8, 2021 as dozens of schools opened for hybrid learning. More students will be back in their classrooms in the week ahead. Joining us to give her thoughts and perspective on what this means for students here in our region and across the country is Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association or NEA.

Up next, school officials welcomed students back including the School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite Ed.D. along with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. We continue our conversation with NEA President Becky Pringle about preparing students to return to their classrooms and advocacy the NEA is doing in Washington regarding school safety and funding.

Then, we hear how New Jersey communities will soon get a clearer picture of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – through the personal accounts of residents, essential workers, and public servants. It’s an initiative called — Community Conversations: New Jersey’s COVID-19 Storytelling Project. Darrin Anderson Ph.D. who is CEO of the New Jersey YMCA Alliance joins us to talk about this project, it’s purpose and how people can get involved.

And finally, all month long, PHL17 is recognizing remarkable women in our area. After people nominated remarkable women in their life, we have narrowed it down to four finalists and will pick a winner in about a month. And, in our first story to kick off the series, our Jenna Meissner tells us about a Montgomery County woman answering the call every day to help save lives.



