In Focus: Stimulus Checks Rollout – What a CPA Says Is Important To Know and Legislator Seeks To Help PA Manufacturers Make PPE

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, April 18, 2020 and Sunday, April 19, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with an interview with Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes representing the seventh district. He talks with Jennifer about proposed legislation that would help businesses retrofit operations to produce personal protective equipment.

Next up on Politics In Focus, Susan Liebell, Ph.D., associate professor of political science and pre-law advisor at Saint Joseph’s University joins us. Professor Liebell shares her thoughts on the upcoming primaries in the Delaware Valley as well as general election with regard to how voting could be executed amid concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak such as online voting and voting by mail.

Then, as stimulus checks begin to rollout. We talk with CPA John Heckler of accounting firm Heffler, Radetich & Saitta LLP. He gives background on the CARES Act and explains what people generally can expect to receive regarding stimulus checks.

And, our PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart shares another story in our installment of our “Rising Heroes” segments. He brings us the story of a company in Delaware County that has shifted gears to help shoppers maintain social distancing. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.