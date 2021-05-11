In Focus: Restaurant Revitalization, Miss America Pageant Marks 100th Year, Mother’s Day, Vaccine Hesitancy

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a look at the Restaurant Revitalization Fund which is aimed at helping restaurants recover from the impact of the Pandemic. Talking with us about this funding to help restaurants that are an important part of our local economy is Democratic Congressman Andy Kim who represents New Jersey’s third district. Congressman Kim also talks with Jennifer Lewis-Hall about passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and his recent Town Hall on jobs and job creation.

Up next, The Miss America pageant was for many years was synonymous with Atlantic City where many of its pageant traditions were on display. And this year Miss America is celebrating a very significant milestone — its one hundredth anniversary this year since the pageant’s inception in 1921. And, the organization is working on a very special project to preserve its history. Shantel Krebs, the Miss America Organization’s Board Chair joins us to tell us about the project that is in conjunction with Rowan University.

Then we turn to a story from PHL17’s Jenna Meissner in celebration of Mother’s Day. She speaks to an author who wrote a book about successful people and the powerful and inspiring moms who raised them.

And, in our final segment we focus on vaccine hesitancy. Joining us is Doctor Rhea Boyd who is a pediatrician and public health advocate. She is co-developer of “The Conversation: Between Us, About Us.” Dr. Boyd shares her insights on vaccine hesitancy and how she believes more people can be encouraged to take a COVID-19 vaccine. We also hear her thoughts on children and vaccinations when they should become available for young children.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.