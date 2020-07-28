In Focus: Reflections On The Life And Legacy of Congressman John Lewis and Restoring and Extending The Voting Rights Act

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we look at the life and legacy of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis of Georgia. Many people locally and nationally continue to mourn his passing. Our Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer hears from legislators about Lewis’ legacy from lawmakers who served with him. Dr. Susan Liebell Ph.D. of Saint Joseph’s University who is an associate professor of Political Science joins us. She talks about Lewis’ life and why some believe the best way to honor the civil rights leader is to restore and extend the Voting Rights Act.

Next, Associate Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University – Dr. Susan Liebell, Ph.D. stays with us to discuss the upcoming presidential election and who she thinks could become a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential election which is just months away. We also talk with her about issues impacting voters including the Coronavirus Pandemic, reported potential COVID-19 vaccines and education as children prepare to begin another school year.

In our third segment of Politics In Focus we are joined by Collingswood, New Jersey Police Chief Kevin Carey. The Borough of Collingswood has announced the formation of a police chief’s advisory committee and is seeking members of the community to serve on it. Chief Carey said earlier in a statement that, “The focus of the Chief’s Advisory Committee will be to address concerns that center around public safety with a shared commitment toward building more positive relationships.” Carey added, “Work began on the committee earlier this year and recent calls to action nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality against Black people drive home the importance of resident participation and input into how policing works in communities. Carey shares with Jennifer the goals of the committee and how residents can get involved.

And, we round out this week’s Politics In Focus by learning about a new Black Business Directory. Dr. Kenneth Scott, President and CEO of The Beech Companies in Philadelphia joins Jennifer to talk about the directory and the impact from the pandemic on businesses. The Beech Companies are involved in community development in the region. The organization has published the Black Business Directory and says it has over 500 Black owned businesses and continues to grow as businesses add their information. Scott says promoting and supporting Black owned businesses is an essential aspect of the ongoing movement to harness the economic power of Black communities and believes this directory is an important component for outreach. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.