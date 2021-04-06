In Focus: Ready.Set.Philly!, Asian Hate Crimes, Earth Day, Bernie Parent on Battle with Alcoholism

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a focus Ready.Set.Philly!, a year-long initiative that organizers say promotes the safe return to Philadelphia for work and play and is also focused on restoring the City’s economic and cultural vibrancy. The initiative comes amid the devastating impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Angela Val who serves as Ready.Set.Philly!’s executive director joins us. She is also the Chief Administrative Officer of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. The initiative is also a collaborative effort including business leaders’ working to help welcome people back to Philadelphia.

Then we speak with Richard Ting, President of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania. Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic reports of hate, racism and discrimination against the Asian Community in the United States have skyrocketed. That’s according to surveys conducted by anti-hate groups. Ting talks about the rise in these hate crimes and what people can do to inspire change and raise awareness.

Up next Earth Day is front and center. The day that is celebrated annually on April 22nd and since its inception in 1970 focuses on support for the environment and environmental protection. Ed Potosnak – the Executive Director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters joins us on In Focus. He talks about how people can participate in Earth Day and about issues he believes are impacting our environment including climate change.

And, in our final segment of In Focus today April is National Alcohol Awareness Month highlighting the dangers of alcohol misuse. We recently had the opportunity to hear from a legend in the world of Philadelphia sports about his own struggles with alcohol. Flyers legend Bernie Parent tells us how his biggest battle had nothing to do with hockey. He talked exclusively to PHL 17’s Jason Lee about his alcoholism when he was a player and how his many decades of sobriety can now help others.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.