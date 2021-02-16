In Focus: Food Shortages in NJ, Jumpstarting Local Economy, Impact of Alzheimer’s on the Black Community, Honoring Black History

On In Focus, PHL 17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start today’s program a discussion about food insecurity in the Delaware Valley. Food Banks in our area and across the country have been extra busy providing food to individuals and families during the pandemic. Fred Wasiak who is President & CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey joins us. Wasiak tells us what he sees ahead for 2021 and says food insecurity in South Jersey has surged due to COVID-19 – up as high as sixty percent in some regions.

Then on In Focus with Jennifer Lewis-Hall Mauro Guillen from the University Of Pennsylvania joins us. Guillen is a Wharton School Professor of International Management. We hear about jobs and the economy and what he believes is key to jumpstarting economic growth.

Next, Kristina Fransel the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter says five million people are living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. And she says Black people are “twice as likely to develop the disease.” Fransel speaks about the importance of raising awareness and tells us about the warning signs and symptoms of the disease as well how people can get information about important resources.

And, in our final segment of In Focus – we turn to Honoring Black History: And Still We Rise – which features stories at PHL17 about the impact of Black History on our country. Just last month there was a historic first in Pennsylvania politics. And, her name is Joanna McClinton. She is breaking the glass ceiling in the keystone state as the new Pennsylvania minority leader.

