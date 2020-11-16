In Focus: Post-Election Initiatives, Joe Biden’s New COVID-19 Task Force, Training Women To Run For Elected Office

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we focus first on President-Elect Joe Biden getting to work on a new COVID-19 task force amid a growing Coronavirus Pandemic. This comes as President Trump’s campaign files lawsuits regarding the election outcome. Temple University Political Science Assistant Professor Michael Sances joins Jennifer to talk about the post-election process and what challenges a Biden administration faces in unifying the country.

Then, some experts say another round of stimulus is needed to help people as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the economy. Temple University Political Science Assistant Professor Michael Sances is back with us as we explore the jobs outlook, the economy and widely followed Senate races happening in Georgia.

Next, Ed Rendell, former Mayor of Philadelphia, former Governor of Pennsylvania and former chair of the Democratic Party joins Jennifer. The former governor talks about the election, legal challenges being presented and what initiatives he sees as key moving forward to help Pennsylvania regarding wages and jobs.

And, in our final segment of this edition of Politics In Focus we speak with Jasmine Sessoms, founder and chief executive officer of “She Can Run.” The local nonpartisan organization trains women to run for office and work in politics. We hear her thoughts on Vice-President Kamala Harris making history.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.