In Focus: Philly Truce App, Transition Back to School, Postpartum Revolution Road Trip, Mural Capital Of The World

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. we start with a focus on Philly Truce. Mazzie Casher who is the Director of Philly Truce joins us first on In Focus. The lifelong Philadelphia resident, business owner and artist has a call to action in the form of an app. Featured in a story on our special program – PHL17’s Voices Against Violence: Solutions To Safer Communities, he updates us on the app and how it is being received as we continue to talk with leaders and other people in the Delaware Valley about solutions to gun violence.

Then next up on In Focus Dr. Elizabeth Henry, or “Dr. Liz” who is a pediatrician shares some tips on helping parents communicate with their teens and how parents can help them transition back to in-person learning in the Fall for the upcoming school year. She shares some tips and talks about her new book, “You Are Not A Bad Parent A Pediatrician’s Guide To Reducing Conflict And Connecting With Your Teens.”

Then, Angelina Spicer a comedian and activist shares her own experiences and hits the road with a road trip raising awareness about postpartum depression. We hear about her “Postpartum Revolution Road Trip” as she stopped in Philadelphia. She talks about how she is advocating and raising awareness about maternal mental health.

Plus, the Liberty Bell, The Art Museum and Independence Hall are all popular sites for tourists. But there’s another attraction that is popular and unique. We check out the unique artwork that has people looking up. Our Monica Cryan tells us about Mural Arts Philadelphia in Destination Pennsylvania.



In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.