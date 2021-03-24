In Focus: Pace of Economy, “Lights Out Philly,” PHS Flower Show, Remarkable Women

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with an outlook on the pace of an economic recovery. We hear why a local research organization believes a recovery hinges on the vaccination rollout. John Ricco, a senior analyst with the Penn Wharton Budget Model or PWBM and he joins us to talk about this and what their organization sees regarding an economic recovery amid the Pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations now being given across the country. PWBM is a nonpartisan research organization providing analysis of the fiscal and economic impact of public policy.

Then, we are often reminded that spring has sprung when we hear birds as we spend more time outdoors. But some experts say some migrating birds are dying and that one billion birds die each year across the United States when they collide with buildings and windows. An initiative called “Lights Out Philly” is focused on keeping birds safe and kicking off a program in partnership with other local organizations. Suzanne Biemiller, Executive Director of Audubon Mid-Atlantic – a bird conservation organization – tells us about the goals of the program. She tells us about Bird Safe Philly, a coalition of nonprofits joining with the City of Philadelphia and the building industry to help mitigate the problem in Philadelphia.

Next, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is back again this year but organizers are making some big changes in order to safely bring their renown show to thousands of flower enthusiasts amid the Pandemic. For the first time in its nearly two-hundred-year history the show is moving outside to FDR Park in Philadelphia. We talk with Sam Lemheney, the chief of shows and events at PHS. We hear about this year’s theme – “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.”

In our final segment of In Focus, all month long PHL17 is showing you stories about the remarkable women that you nominated to be featured here on PHL17. And, this week’s finalist is a woman who is helping young girls, one-by-one to get their foot in the door of the tech industry. Our Kelsey Fabian has her story.



