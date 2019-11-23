IN FOCUS: Operation Gratitude, Make The World Better, Men of Color Week, Hiring Veterans

Former Eagle, Connor Barwin is using his platform to help revitalize playgrounds in the Philadelphia area.

Army-Navy’s college football rivalry is coming to Lincoln Financial Field next month, and now, there’s a way for fans to get involved in giving back during the game. Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that allows civilians to give back to our troops and their families through collection drives, letter-writing campaigns, craft projects and financial donations. This year, PHL Sports hosted donation collections at 24 office buildings across the city. The drive will continue at the game, where fans can drop off donations from 8 a.m. until the end of the first quarter. We are joined by Larry Needle, Executive Director of PHL Sports, who is here to discuss the initiative.

Then, we are joined by former Eagles linebacker, Connor Barwin, who has founded his own charity, Make the World Better Foundation. The non-profit connects people and inspires stewardship through public space revitalization projects. His foundation is partnering with Yards Brewing for the second consecutive year to create a special Make the World Better IPA. Tom Kehoe, Yards Brewing President, joins Connor and Jennifer Lewis-Hall to discuss this partnership and how they are helping the Philadelphia community.

Make The World Better at Yards event is happening on December 15. https://yards.ticketleap.com/bird-watching-with-barwin/

Next, we welcome Dr. Maurice Henderson, the National Men of Color Association President, Darin Tolliver, University of Pennsylvania’s Associate Director of the African American Resource Center, and Arnett Woodall, A&W Community Solutions President. Men of Color Week was held in Philadelphia, and these participants are working to collaborate on important social and political causes.

Finally, Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with Stephen Vahey, an Allstate Agency owner in Roslyn, Pennsylvania as well as Terry Tomon, an Allstate Human Resources Recruiter. They are here to discuss how Allstate is recruiting military veterans and spouses as part of their Joining Forces for Good program.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and Sunday at 1:00 PM on PHL17.